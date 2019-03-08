Search

Cycling upgrades between Barking Riverside and town centre planned

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 June 2019

Artist's impression of the new cycle route. Picture: TfL

New footbridges and pedestrian crossings are among the plans set to create a better link between Barking Riverside and the town centre.

Transport for London is consulting on plans for the 7km cycleway, which is set to benefit those living on the 10,000-home development.

Plans include a new cycling track on Wakering Road, an upgraded crossing on Bastable Avenue and a continuous pedestrian crossing at the junction of St Awdry's Road and Eldred Road, under Ripple Road.

There are also proposals for a wider pedestrian and cycle footbridge over the Mayes Brook river, with improvements to lighting and green spaces planned as part of this.

The new route will provide a link to the Cycle Superhighway 3, which links Barking to central London.

The improvements are set to take around six months to complete and work could begin early next year, subject to the outcome of the consultation.

Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said: "These plans will enable many more people to walk and cycle as part of their everyday routine.

"By reducing road danger and cutting air pollution, we will make our streets much better for everyone.

"I encourage everyone who lives or works in Barking or Barking Riverside to have their say during the consultation."

Cllr Cameron Geddes, Barkinf and Dagenham Council's cabinet member for housing and regeneration, added: "The proposed Cycleway will be opening up a whole new world and opportunities for cyclists in east London and our borough.

"It will connect Barking Riverside to the river and to Barking town centre and even to central London via a segregated cycle route. I urge people to get involved and help shape the future of cycling."

There will be four public drop-in sessions to discuss the proposals - Barking Learning Centre on Saturday, July 6 and Monday, July 8 and the Sue Bramley Children's Centre on Tuesday, July 16 and Saturday, July 20.

The Saturday events begin at 11am and the weekday ones at midday.

To take part in the consultation, visit tfl.gov.uk/Ilford-Barking before Monday, August 5.

