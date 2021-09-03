Woman shortlisted for national award after town hall apprenticeship

Published: 3:17 PM September 3, 2021

Cintia Jankoczi has made the final of the 2021 Public Services People Managers Association (PPMA) Apprentice of the Year award. - Credit: LBBD

A woman who graduated from a town hall apprenticeship scheme has been shortlisted for a national award.

The awards showcase the emerging talent of people working in the public sector.

Cllr Sade Bright. Picture: LBBD - Credit: Archant

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration, said: "Cintia has been fantastic in her time here.

"[Her] nomination is just deserved, and we wish her all the best. Her story shows that you can succeed even when you think you can’t, you just need encouragement and a helping hand."

Cintia was a level three business administrator in Barking and Dagenham Council's Job Shop construction team.

She scooped the nomination after working with colleagues to help more than 1,300 people access construction-related employment support and training.

This included encouraging people from underrepresented groups to enter the industry, such as those with disabilities or women.

She also played a crucial role helping those without online access gain training and employment opportunities in the pandemic.

Since completing her apprenticeship, Cintia has started working as a project support officer with the local authority.

Prior to the apprenticeship, she worked in various roles before taking a break to look after her son.

It was then that the stay-at-home mum struggled to find work to fit around her life.

Cintia said: "It had a negative effect on my self confidence. However, I refused to give up and I decided to use the opportunity to make a career change."

After volunteering at the Sue Bramley Children’s Centre, Cintia completed a business administration course at the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham.

Cintia added: "I hope that through my work, I can contribute to someone else's happiness by improving the quality of life and being the helping hand they need to reach their full potential."

There are six other finalists in the PPMA Apprentice of the Year award. Winners will be announced virtually on September 14 and 15.