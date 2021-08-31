Gallery
Families enjoy Barking and Dagenham park life on bank holiday weekend
- Credit: Ken Mears
The weather may not have been as sunny as hoped for but that did not stop families enjoying the borough's parks this bank holiday weekend.
Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures could not stop people picnicking, fishing or boating at green spaces across Barking and Dagenham.
Barking Park, Central Park and Eastbrookend Country Park - which was recently added to a Transport for London map of cultural destinations - are just a few of the borough's green gems.
Many of Barking and Dagenham's parks provided a lifeline for families at the height of the pandemic as people flocked to them for their escape outdoors.
And as these pictures from the bank holiday weekend show, they remain popular with anglers, children, relatives and friends.
There are more than 25 parks and open spaces in Barking and Dagenham, covering more than 460 hectares, according to the local council.
It is also a "tree city of the world" in recognition of the standard of care and level of planting of urban trees.