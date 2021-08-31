Families enjoy Barking and Dagenham park life on bank holiday weekend

Gallery

Published: 10:37 AM August 31, 2021

Families and friends come together for a picnic in Central Park in Dagenham. - Credit: Ken Mears

The weather may not have been as sunny as hoped for but that did not stop families enjoying the borough's parks this bank holiday weekend.

Michael and Bev Mitcheson enjoy a walk in Central Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures could not stop people picnicking, fishing or boating at green spaces across Barking and Dagenham.

Families enjoy time out on the boating lake in Barking Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Barking Park, Central Park and Eastbrookend Country Park - which was recently added to a Transport for London map of cultural destinations - are just a few of the borough's green gems.

James Morgan with children Farrah, 9, and Kayden, aged 4, in Barking Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Many of Barking and Dagenham's parks provided a lifeline for families at the height of the pandemic as people flocked to them for their escape outdoors.

Barbara Beck enjoys a cool drink while picnicking in Barking Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

And as these pictures from the bank holiday weekend show, they remain popular with anglers, children, relatives and friends.

Andy Priestley and Jamie Elms ready for a day's fishing at Eastbrookend Country Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

There are more than 25 parks and open spaces in Barking and Dagenham, covering more than 460 hectares, according to the local council.

It is also a "tree city of the world" in recognition of the standard of care and level of planting of urban trees.