Barking and Dagenham among highest for betting shops per population, study finds

Published: 3:28 PM August 27, 2021

A report reveals Barking and Dagenham has among the most betting shops per population in the country.

The analysis carried out by the University of Bristol and backed by Standard Life Foundation shows there are 47 betting shops in the borough, equating to one for every 4,530 people.

This puts the borough 13th highest out of 365 local authority areas in Great Britain.

The City of London tops the ranking, with one betting shop for every 304 people, while Glasgow City is second with one betting shop for every 3,264 people. The Scottish city has 194 betting outlets, according to the study.

Broadlands in Norfolk has the lowest number per head, with just two betting shops - one per 65,392 people.

The analysis found nationally that 21 per cent of gambling premises - which include bingo halls, amusement arcades and betting shops - are found in the most deprived areas. This compares with just two pc in the least deprived.

Barking and Dagenham has 56 gambling premises, the analysis found.

Mubin Haq, chief executive of Standard Life Foundation, said: "Problem gambling is a public health issue, causing serious harm to people’s finances, livelihoods and relationships.

"This report highlights that those living in poorer areas, such as Barking and Dagenham, are more likely to be living next to gambling premises."

The study released on Monday, August 23 raises concerns for the most deprived parts of the country given that gambling – even at relatively low levels – has been linked to financial problems, including use of payday loans and missing mortgage payments.

Questions have also been raised by the study about the close proximity of gambling premises to people who could potentially be vulnerable.

Half of gambling treatment centres in Great Britain are within 250 metres of gambling premises, while nearly 10pc of schools (more than 2,000) have a gambling venue within a five-minute walk, the report notes.

Child poverty in Barking and Dagenham is among the highest in London with 50pc of children living in impoverished households, according to the Trust for London.



