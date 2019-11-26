College celebrates as 105 graduates receive their degrees

Barking & Dagenham College graduates celebrate receiving their degrees. Picture: Peter H Evans. Archant

Barking and Dagenham College celebrated its latest graduates on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 450 people packed out the Jo Richardson Community School hall as 105 students received their degrees in a higher education awards and graduation ceremony.

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Peter Chand, who addressed the graduates, said: "The college offers opportunities to people of all ages and backgrounds, like you, and it is truly inspiring to be here.

You may also want to watch:

"My wife and I actually studied health and social care at the college some 37 years ago. Your success in your studies will open many doors for you, too."

Five special awards were also presented on behalf of the Symons-Hatton Trust to recognise students who have a dedicated and genuine passion for photography.

First prize went to Leon Dohnji, with Jenny Monrose, Catherine Rothschild, Baylea Burgess-Michaels and Ruby Chapman also receiving awards.

The college's head of higher level skills and enhancement Brendan James said: "Graduation is always an uplifting occasion and it was nice this year to see such a diverse range of qualifications being celebrated."