Barking and Dagenham CPZ charges criticised as 'cynical money grab'

Published: 12:41 PM August 20, 2021

Residents have called on Barking and Dagenham Council to rethink plans to charge them to park outside their homes. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A plan to charge people to park outside their homes has been criticised as "a cynical money grab".

The controlled parking zone (CPZ) is due to begin on November 1 at the Leftley Estate between Barking and Upney stations.

Barking and Dagenham Council's scheme aims to cut congestion, improve air quality, increase access for emergency services vehicles and stop commuters from outside the borough from parking.

But Stuart Robertson from the estate disagreed with the local authority's arguments.

"There are already restrictions. Most of the roads are quite wide. I don't see any congestion in this area.

"The whole thing smacks of a cynical money grab. If they claim this isn't about making money, why don't they charge a token amount?" Stuart said.

River ward neighbours have also urged the town hall to scrap the charges while Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas has called for a rethink.

Christine Stone lives in Heathway where she said the town hall plans to launch a CPZ on September 6.

She urged the council to rethink its introduction on a 70 metre stretch of road outside her home which already has a cycle lane, bus stop, railings and raised kerbs.

Limited spaces are already leading to arguments between neighbours searching for places to park, Christine claimed.

"There's no reason for a CPZ here, but I accept it's going to happen. But I want them to look at it again," she added.

A council spokesperson said the town hall will monitor its impact as it does all CPZs.

He defended the CPZs, saying road transport is the main source of atmospheric pollutants with diesel engines particularly linked to nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter.

CPZs would help cut car ownership and boost walking, cycling and public transport by charging more to households with high polluting and multiple vehicles, the spokesperson added.

Improved safety and air quality are among the "key priorities" for the council, he said before admitting the majority who responded to consultations were not in support.

This represented a "very small amount" compared to those whose views were sought, he said.

The decision aligns with parking policy which focuses on residents' feedback and an area's needs, he added.