Barking and Dagenham domestic abuse victims to get right to stay in own homes

Published: 5:07 PM December 17, 2020 Updated: 5:32 PM December 17, 2020

Barking and Dagenham domestic abuse victims will get the right to remain in their homes under the reMOVE Abuse pilot project. (Picture posed by a model). - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Survivors of domestic abuse will not be forced to flee their homes under a pilot scheme approved by the town hall.

The year-long pilot project would see abusers moved to short term accommodation by Barking and Dagenham Council while victims and children would not lose their homes.

Cllr Maureen Worby warned people to behave sensibly. - Credit: Andreas Grieger

Cllr Maureen Worby, introducing the scheme at a meeting on December 14, said: "For far too long, it is the victim of abuse that has to move, that loses their home, that loses their community."

She added the pilot would encourage perpetrators to accept responsibility for abuse but see to it that they would no longer stay in their home while their previous partner and children lose everything.

The Home Office-backed approach acknowledges it may not be right for everyone, but promises to give victims more control.

You may also want to watch:

The government has pledged £209,000 for the pilot with the town hall putting in £145,000.

The Department for Work and Pensions is also expected to help fund the cost of rehousing the abusers.

The reMOVE Abuse scheme forms part of the council's wider work to tackle domestic abuse which it estimates costs about £60million per year.

Surveys in 2017 and 2019 have revealed that 26 per cent of young people in the borough believe there were times it is okay to hit a partner.

A domestic abuse commission, chaired by Shelter chief executive Polly Neate, was launched in February to tackle domestic violence.

In 2017-18, the borough had the highest rate of reported domestic abuse offences in London, with 12.8 offences reported for every 1,000 people.

Evelyn Carpenter. Picture: LBBD - Credit: Archant

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter said: "I do hope this pilot programme succeeds.

"It's got to be carefully evaluated. We need to find innovative, new ways forward to to deal with what has been for many decades an intractable problem in Barking and Dagenham."

Cllr Dominic Twomey. Picture: LBBD - Credit: Archant

Cllr Dominic Twomey described the move to work with abusers as "a difficult bridge to cross" but the issue of domestic violence was too big an issue not to explore every avenue possible.

Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said: "People might criticise that the perpetrator gets a place to live, but we are keeping the family with their network.

"That, to me, is much more important."