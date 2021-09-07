Final plan to change Barking and Dagenham ward boundaries revealed

Published: 7:00 AM September 7, 2021

Barking and Dagenham is on track to hit 500 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in the next few days, according to the council. - Credit: Ken Mears

A commission has published final recommendations on how the electoral map of the borough could be redrawn following a public consultation.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has reviewed Barking and Dagenham to make sure councillors represent about the same number of voters.

It also aims to ensure ward arrangements will help the council work effectively.

The commission says people should be represented by 51 councillors, which is the same as present.

This map shows Barking and Dagenham's ward boundaries as recommended by the commission. - Credit: Local Government Boundary Commission

Under the plans, there will be 19 wards: six with two councillors and 13 with three.

You may also want to watch:

This is two more wards than there are now. The boundaries of all but Longbridge ward would change.

Professor Colin Mellors, who chairs the commission, said: "We are very grateful to people in Barking and Dagenham.

"We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.

"We believe the new arrangements will guarantee electoral fairness while maintaining local ties."

In total, there were 46 submissions from residents and organisations which helped decide the new wards.

The changes - in response to what people said - include revised boundaries for Barking Riverside, Eastbury, Goresbrook and Thames View wards.

Ward name changes were also recommended, such as renaming Barking Town North, Barking Town South, Dagenham Dock and Riverside to Northbury, Abbey, Beam and Barking Riverside respectively.

Further details can be found on the commission's website at lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/greater-london/greater-london/barking-and-dagenham

Parliament now needs to agree the changes; if they are approved, the new arrangements would then apply for the council elections next year.

The borough's electoral map was last reviewed in 1999.

Recommendations do not affect the external boundaries of the borough or result in changes to postcodes.

In 2020, there were 141,874 registered voters in the borough. This is forecast to increase by about 23 per cent to 174,322 by 2026, according to council figures.

This is due to the "very high" level of development, mainly in existing Abbey, Gascoigne, River and Thames wards, a commission report states.

The average number of electors per councillor in 2026 would be 3,418 under the proposed changes, rising from 2,782 in 2020.

READ MORE: Two extra wards for Barking and Dagenham in boundary change plans