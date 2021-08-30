Gallery: A selection of Barking and Dagenham's impeccable pooches

International Dog Day 2021 has seen man and woman's best friend celebrated across the planet.
Founded as National Dog Day in 2004 by animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige, the annual event is celebrated on August 26.
Dogs of mixed breed and pure pedigree are honoured as part of a mission to help galvanize the public in recognising the number of pooches in need of rescue each year.
Barking and Dagenham has a remarkable share of dog lovers, evidenced by the sheer number of photos readers have sent to the Post of their furry friends.
From border terriers to French bulldogs, chihuahuas to giant schnauzers, the borough's canines know how to strike a pose and will not be sniffed at!
Given the name of the borough, this should probably come as no surprise.
Presented here in no particular order are 41 of Barking and Dagenham's finest furry friends.
He shoots... French bulldog Ace is a year old and already in training.
- Credit: Terri Johns
Cuddle me! Yorkie Ace is a year old.
- Credit: Gloria Dunn
Bailey was adopted almost three years ago and is clearly well loved.
- Credit: Sally Di Menno
R-L: Border terriers Barney, aged five, and Reggie, three.
- Credit: Ella Green
Bella!
- Credit: Rachel Rogers
Liver spotted dalmatian Bertie.
- Credit: Chantelle Kemp
Dapper doggy Buster is 12 and a cross between a chihuahua and Jack Russell.
- Credit: Claire Ellis
Six-year-old Buttonz enjoys watching the world go by at Barking Station.
- Credit: Shekhar Mahabir
Cockapoo Elwood is nine and it looks like he's ready for bed!
- Credit: Gillian Faulkner
Yorkshire terrier Daisy is six years old.
- Credit: Shekhar Mahabir
Dolly is a one-year-old chihuahua crossed with a pomeranian.
- Credit: Lilymay Lotter
French bulldog Rico is just 10 months old.
- Credit: Kim Finn
As sweet as... Fudge is five years old and a shih tzu.
- Credit: Denise Gaish
Yorkie shih tzu-cross Harley is two and a half years old.
- Credit: Vicky Slade
L-R: Mother and daughter giant schnauzers Karma, six, and Kizmet, one.
- Credit: Clare Rawlinson
Come on you Irons! Kat is a 10-year-old staffie.
- Credit: Hammer Griffin
Kiki is cute, and aged five.
- Credit: Patsy Houghton
Loki is just 12 weeks old and a cane corso.
- Credit: Terri Pearman
Lola is an 11-year-old Jack Russell.
- Credit: Clare Russell
Time to cool off! Labrador Louie is two years and 10 months old.
- Credit: Angela Oddi
Best of friends Luna - a six-year-old English mastiff - and shih tzu Ozzie, also six.
- Credit: Bronwen Habberley
Looking cool! Mikey is six years old and clearly loves to skate.
- Credit: Lisa Bush
Play time! Willow is a black labrador and she is two years eight months.
- Credit: Katie O'Sullivan
Pixie is an 18-month-old pug.
- Credit: Rosie Albany
Prince is a three-year-old pomeranian.
- Credit: Lauren Anderson
Ralphie is a six-year-old Jack Russell pug cross.
- Credit: Chris Tucker
Ginger terrier Jack Russell-cross Rocky, 12, black pug staffie-cross Beau, 12 and Millie, 10, is a chihuahua crossed with a Yorkshire terrier.
- Credit: Jacqueline Calder
Rocky is a three-year-old American akita.
- Credit: Ricky Lowdell
Time for a lie down! Riley is a German shepherd aged seven.
- Credit: Alvin Maker
Della is a three-year-old Romanian rescue pup.
- Credit: Louise Armitage
Sky is a two-year-old Belgian malinois.
- Credit: Nicola Wood
Skye is a 10-year-old staffie.
- Credit: Kimberly Fowell
Socks is a two-year-old shih tzu.
- Credit: Laura Miller
Sitting pretty - Teddy is five and won most handsome dog at Scruffts in 2018. Pictured here with his brother Timmy (right).
- Credit: Tara Ellison
Seven-year-old Tuuts is a chorkie - a chihuahua crossed with a Yorkshire terrier.
- Credit: Kirstie Jowers
Barney is 14 and a bit soppy, according to owner Sarah.
- Credit: Sarah Smith
What a smile! Brian is a seven-year-old staffie crossed with a Jack Russell.
- Credit: Rick Farrow
Buddy is a 10-year-old dalmador - a labrador crossed with a dalmation.
- Credit: Richard Sawyer
Boxer Charlie is seven years old.
- Credit: Sandra Bixby
Storm is a three-year-old German shepherd.
- Credit: Kyle Weinberg
11-year-old Jarvis looks ready for walkies!
- Credit: Irene Drew