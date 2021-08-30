Gallery: A selection of Barking and Dagenham's impeccable pooches

Gallery

Published: 2:15 PM August 30, 2021

Looking cool! Mikey is six years old and clearly loves to skate. - Credit: Lisa Bush

International Dog Day 2021 has seen man and woman's best friend celebrated across the planet.

Founded as National Dog Day in 2004 by animal rescue advocate Colleen Paige, the annual event is celebrated on August 26.

Dogs of mixed breed and pure pedigree are honoured as part of a mission to help galvanize the public in recognising the number of pooches in need of rescue each year.

Barking and Dagenham has a remarkable share of dog lovers, evidenced by the sheer number of photos readers have sent to the Post of their furry friends.

From border terriers to French bulldogs, chihuahuas to giant schnauzers, the borough's canines know how to strike a pose and will not be sniffed at!

Given the name of the borough, this should probably come as no surprise.

Presented here in no particular order are 41 of Barking and Dagenham's finest furry friends.

He shoots... French bulldog Ace is a year old and already in training. - Credit: Terri Johns

Cuddle me! Yorkie Ace is a year old. - Credit: Gloria Dunn

Bailey was adopted almost three years ago and is clearly well loved. - Credit: Sally Di Menno

R-L: Border terriers Barney, aged five, and Reggie, three. - Credit: Ella Green

Bella! - Credit: Rachel Rogers

Liver spotted dalmatian Bertie. - Credit: Chantelle Kemp

Dapper doggy Buster is 12 and a cross between a chihuahua and Jack Russell. - Credit: Claire Ellis

Six-year-old Buttonz enjoys watching the world go by at Barking Station. - Credit: Shekhar Mahabir

Cockapoo Elwood is nine and it looks like he's ready for bed! - Credit: Gillian Faulkner

Yorkshire terrier Daisy is six years old. - Credit: Shekhar Mahabir

Dolly is a one-year-old chihuahua crossed with a pomeranian. - Credit: Lilymay Lotter

French bulldog Rico is just 10 months old. - Credit: Kim Finn

As sweet as... Fudge is five years old and a shih tzu. - Credit: Denise Gaish

Yorkie shih tzu-cross Harley is two and a half years old. - Credit: Vicky Slade

L-R: Mother and daughter giant schnauzers Karma, six, and Kizmet, one. - Credit: Clare Rawlinson

Come on you Irons! Kat is a 10-year-old staffie. - Credit: Hammer Griffin

Kiki is cute, and aged five. - Credit: Patsy Houghton

Loki is just 12 weeks old and a cane corso. - Credit: Terri Pearman

Lola is an 11-year-old Jack Russell. - Credit: Clare Russell

Time to cool off! Labrador Louie is two years and 10 months old. - Credit: Angela Oddi

Best of friends Luna - a six-year-old English mastiff - and shih tzu Ozzie, also six. - Credit: Bronwen Habberley

Play time! Willow is a black labrador and she is two years eight months. - Credit: Katie O'Sullivan

Pixie is an 18-month-old pug. - Credit: Rosie Albany

Prince is a three-year-old pomeranian. - Credit: Lauren Anderson

Ralphie is a six-year-old Jack Russell pug cross. - Credit: Chris Tucker

Ginger terrier Jack Russell-cross Rocky, 12, black pug staffie-cross Beau, 12 and Millie, 10, is a chihuahua crossed with a Yorkshire terrier. - Credit: Jacqueline Calder

Rocky is a three-year-old American akita. - Credit: Ricky Lowdell

Time for a lie down! Riley is a German shepherd aged seven. - Credit: Alvin Maker

Della is a three-year-old Romanian rescue pup. - Credit: Louise Armitage

Sky is a two-year-old Belgian malinois. - Credit: Nicola Wood

Skye is a 10-year-old staffie. - Credit: Kimberly Fowell

Socks is a two-year-old shih tzu. - Credit: Laura Miller

Sitting pretty - Teddy is five and won most handsome dog at Scruffts in 2018. Pictured here with his brother Timmy (right). - Credit: Tara Ellison

Seven-year-old Tuuts is a chorkie - a chihuahua crossed with a Yorkshire terrier. - Credit: Kirstie Jowers

Barney is 14 and a bit soppy, according to owner Sarah. - Credit: Sarah Smith

What a smile! Brian is a seven-year-old staffie crossed with a Jack Russell. - Credit: Rick Farrow

Buddy is a 10-year-old dalmador - a labrador crossed with a dalmation. - Credit: Richard Sawyer

Boxer Charlie is seven years old. - Credit: Sandra Bixby

Storm is a three-year-old German shepherd. - Credit: Kyle Weinberg

11-year-old Jarvis looks ready for walkies! - Credit: Irene Drew



