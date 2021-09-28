Barking and Dagenham scoops gong for energy efficiency scheme
A scheme offering free home improvements in Barking and Dagenham has been crowned the capital’s “best large-scale project of the year” by industry experts.
Barking and Dagenham Council’s Cosy Homes project beat competition from previous winner Islington and Newham to win the accolade at the London region of the Energy Efficiency Awards.
Cllr Dominic Twomey, deputy leader, said: “It’s great our scheme has been recognised.”
The gong recognises large-scale energy-saving projects where at least £250,000 has been spent improving homes.
Cosy Homes launched in 2020 in partnership with E.ON and J&J Crump & Son as part of a government programme helping people on low incomes, with long-term health conditions or on benefits. It offers free home improvements such as cavity wall and loft insulation, as well as boiler replacements.
The scheme helped cut about 10,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide and generated lifetime bill savings equal to £3.5million, the council says.
