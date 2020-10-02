Search

Pace of building work picks up at Gascoigne Estate in Barking

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 October 2020

L-R Steve Kitchen from Willmott Dixon, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First, the town hall's regeneration arm. Picture: Andy Baker

Archant

The building of hundreds of “affordable” homes is speeding up at one of the capital’s largest estate redevelopment projects.

Construction of the first 52 homes at Barking’s Gascoigne Estate is under way and leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, visited, saying: “It’s great to see the redevelopment of the Gascoigne accelerate. These are just the first of over 1,300 new, quality affordable homes for local people which are under construction or in planning and will be part of one of the largest, most sustainable housing developments in London.”

Iain Ferguson, commercial director at Be First, said: “Covid and a No Deal Brexit will damage our economy but, by pressing on with developments like this, we are helping to improve the future for people.” The news comes as a revised planning application is submitted for 526 homes on the Gascoigne, which backers say makes the development one of the greenest in London.

