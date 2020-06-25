Pace of Barking estate’s redevelopment picks up after further easing of lockdown restrictions

Cllr Rodwell with, top left, Paul Nicholls, managing director of Wates Residential. Top right: Adrian Fennessy, operations director for Wates Residential. Bottom right, Tom Mather. Picture: Andrew Baker. Archant

The pace has picked up on a Barking estate’s regeneration following the further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, visited the Gascoigne Estate on Friday, June 19, to see how construction of the latest phase of 200 new homes is going.

Cllr Rodwell said: “It’s great to see our contractors, Wates Residential, safely picking up the pace on the renewal of the Gascoigne. It creates a sense of hope for a better future in an otherwise bleak time.

“The new Gascoigne will be a model of high quality affordable housing creating sustainable homes for local people.”

Cllr Rodwell was joined by the managing director of Wates Residential, Paul Nicholls, and Be First’s construction director, Tom Mather.

Mr Mather said: “Construction is the critical part of the London economy and without it safely rebooting the country’s economy will not start to recover.”

Mr Nicholls, commenting on the boost to jobs and businesses in the borough, said: “We hope to leave a positive legacy that endures long after these homes are completed.”