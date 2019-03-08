Search

Revealed: What the new solar-powered Gascoigne estate will look like

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 June 2019

How the new Gascoigne estate will look. Pic: Be First

How the new Gascoigne estate will look. Pic: Be First

Plans for a new look solar-powered housing estate with 526 new flats has been given the green light by council chiefs.

Scandinavian architects White Arkitekter will be designing the new homes on the Gascoigne estate of which 56percent will be affordable or shared-ownership homes and the remaining will be privately owned.

The new 'eco-friendly' development will also feature 11 buildings, a new park, more than 1,000 cycle parking spaces and public art.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: "These plans for the new look Gascoigne Estate set a new gold standard for green living in the borough.

"They will also provide hundreds of much needed affordable homes for local people in a sustainable design which will make it among the greenest estates in the borough, and also reduce residents fuel bills dramatically."

Jennie Coombs, head of affordable housing at Be First, the council's regeneration company that will deliver the homes, added: "This latest phase of this exciting project will deliver vastly improved homes for new and existing tenants. And we've taken the design to the next level, to make sure the quality of the public spaces matches the quality of the flats themselves."

