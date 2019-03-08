Wood cladding remains as Barking Riverside fire residents protest against returning to flats

Residents have protested after some of the flats near the block devastated by a fire on June 9 were deemed 'habitable'. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

Barking Riverside residents who were displaced by a fire that destroyed 20 flats have protested against being asked to move back into the building.

The protesters are concerned about the cladding that still remains on the building. Picture: Luke Acton. The protesters are concerned about the cladding that still remains on the building. Picture: Luke Acton.

Insurers will no longer cover alternative accommodation - often hotels - for those who had to move out after the June 9 blaze, according to a letter from the building's managers Residential Management Group (RMG).

Some people who live in Samuel Garside House, De Pass Gardens, received the letters on July 16 from RMG telling them they could return home and their accommodation would no longer be paid for.

In the letter, the company said it would be releasing the fire risk assessments to residents by the end of the week, though they haven't been able to see those yet.

One of the protesters, Michaela Gheorghe, was told over the phone that she would have to move back in on Monday, July 22 - less than a week after receiving the letter.

She said: "The main concern is still fire safety."

To get the building safe again, contractor Bellway has removed all applicable timber from the front of the building.

Sections of the wood have been sawn off, leaving gaps between the floors, but a substantial amount is still on the building.

RMG said that the remaining wood is going to be sprayed with fire retardant, but a date for that work is yet to be set.

A spokesman for Bellway said the company will work closely with residents and other stakeholders to ensure that work is completed "in a timely fashion".

While the actions of the council have largely been praised by the residents, they want the authority to step in the stop the companies from moving them back.

Ms Gheorghe added: "They need to step in for us.

While some of the wood has been removed from the block, much of the cladding remains. Picture: Luke Acton. While some of the wood has been removed from the block, much of the cladding remains. Picture: Luke Acton.

"They need to help us not to go back until it is safe."

A spokesman for Barking and Dagenham Council said it shared the protesters' frustration and was doing everything in its "very limited powers" to ensure the companies take the situation seriously.

A spokesman said: "We have gone to every length possible to make the aftermath of the fire more bearable for residents - finding suitable temporary accommodation while their homes were being repaired, at a time when we have a shortage of housing for our own tenants.

"We also helped persuade the insurers to cover these costs, so families were not stuck in hotel rooms for weeks."

Homeground, who hired RMG on behalf of the building's owners, have not yet responded to a request for comment.