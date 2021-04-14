Barking fishmongers shut down by council after Covid-19 safety warning

Published: 3:42 PM April 14, 2021

Fish Bazaar in Longbridge Road, Barking, has been closed temporarily by the council - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A fishmongers found flouting Covid-19 rules has been shut down for two weeks by the town hall.

Fish Bazaar in Longbridge Road, Barking, was ordered to close last Thursday, April 8.

According to Barking and Dagenham Council, the shop ignored its advice and continued operating in an unsafe way despite warnings over social distancing and the use of face coverings in store.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "This has been one of the lucky businesses that has been able to stay open during the pandemic.

"However, it has continued to break the rules and now has to pay the price by facing two weeks without any trading, just as other shops open and the high streets get busier."

You may also want to watch:

Fish Bazaar has not responded to a request for comment.

The closure is set to last until Thursday, April 22. However, if improvements are made, it may be able to reopen after seven days.