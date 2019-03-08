Search

Barking Folk Festival 2019: Dreadzone, Afro Celt Sound System headline world music and dance programme

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 12 June 2019

Barking Folk Festival. Pic: Gurpreet Bhatia

Barking Folk Festival. Pic: Gurpreet Bhatia

Archant

Thousands of people turned out to Abbey Green and the Abbey Ruins over the weekend for the fifth Barking Folk Festival.

Barking Folk Festival. Pic: Gurpreet Bhatia

The two-day family festival was staged in spring sunshine and featured English and world folk music and dance as well as poetry, street theatre and circus performances, art and crafts workshops, rides, a variety of stalls and other entertainment.

British electronic music group Dreadzone headlined Saturday's 'Rebels in the Ruins' line-up, alongside folk singers Beans on Toast and Will Varley, solo acoustic musician Gaz Brookfield and singer-songwriter Quiet Loner.

Fuse electronic music group Afro Celt Sound System headlined the Sunday 'Folk on Earth' program, which also featured English folk band The Demon Barbers XL, Worry Dolls, flamenco dance group Flamenco with Alma Gitana, and world percussion group TalkingDRUM.

Barking Folk Festival. Pic: Gurpreet Bhatia

Entertainment and activities began on Abbey Green from 11am each day, followed by music and dance at the ruins from 4pm to 9.30pm.

Barking Folk Festival 2019: Dreadzone, Afro Celt Sound System headline world music and dance programme

Barking Folk Festival. Pic: Gurpreet Bhatia
