Barking Food Forest takes shape thanks to friends and neighbours

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 5:00 PM April 15, 2021   
pupils at the food forest

Riverside Primary and Riverside School pupils enjoy time at the food forest. - Credit: Graeme Weston

A community garden is taking shape thanks to nature-loving friends and neighbours.

Barking Food Forest is a community gardening project in Barking Riverside which aims to help people of all ages exercise their green fingers.

The garden is next to Riverside Campus which includes Riverside School, Riverside Primary, Riverside Bridge and Barking Riverside Nursery School.

The spot near the River Thames is expected to provide green space which the project's backers, Thames Ward Community Project (TWCP), say is lacking in a neighbourhood cut off by the A13.

barking food forest design

The design for Barking Food Forest in Barking Riverside. - Credit: Thames Ward Community Project

TWCP member, Nikhil Rathore, said: "The food forest will sustain itself and regenerate nature."

You may also want to watch:

Canopy, lower tree-level, shrub and herbaceous are among the seven layers which should make up the garden. 

Neighbours have suggested their design ideas in sessions run by the TWCP, which recently scooped three years worth of funding from the Lottery Reaching Communities fund.

For more and to take part in the project email info@twcp.org.uk

