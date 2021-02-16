Winner of Barking heritage mural announced
- Credit: Jake Attewell
A street style mural depicting Barking’s history is to be painted on the wall of a McDonald’s restaurant.
Artist Jake Attewell's early design for the wall in Short Blue Place was voted the winner in a competition which was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Jake said: "I am extremely honoured to have been chosen to complete the Barking heritage mural project.
"I'm very much looking forward to getting started as it is such a great location and I believe I can create something that Barking residents can be really proud of."
The Arts University Bournemouth graduate has been a professional mural artist for five years.
You may also want to watch:
He has already had work displayed in east London. One recent piece - a mural in Bow of 19th century education pioneer Clara Grant - formed part of the London Mural Festival last autumn.
The work, entitled Barking’s Lost Heritage, was voted the winner out of 14 submissions by a short-listing panel, including council and Be First staff, heritage volunteers, and members of the community.
Most Read
- 1 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
- 2 Dagenham special school choir performs Lean on Me in lockdown morale boost
- 3 Praise for 'amazing' NHS staff after Dagenham woman beats Covid
- 4 Barking and Dagenham College student sets up own vehicle repair shop
- 5 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 6 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 7 Terror accused discussed guns with undercover police officer, court told
- 8 Dagenham MP Jon Cruddas backs Thames Freeport bid
- 9 Delays on the eastbound A13 after collision in Barking
- 10 Three arrests as police bust Barking cannabis farm
The competition formed part of a Barking town heritage project and was run for Barking and Dagenham Council by its regeneration arm, Be First.
Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “This is an inspirational modern take on Barking’s rich and diverse past and I am convinced it will be a real winner with the public.”
David Harley, head of regeneration at Be First, said: "Barking is fast becoming known as one of London’s arts and creative hotspots and this outstanding piece I am sure will become a real landmark – a modern take on the town’s history."
People will get the opportunity to choose the final design to be painted on the heritage wall by taking part in a vote organised by the artist.
There will be opportunities for people and students to engage with him throughout the process.
Mosaic artist Tamara Fround has also been awarded a commission to create a heritage trail in the paving, linking historic Barking - the Town Quay, Abbey Green and Curfew Tower - with the mural.