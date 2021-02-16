Winner of Barking heritage mural announced

Published: 12:49 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 2:00 PM February 16, 2021

Jake Attewell has won a competition to create a heritage mural in Short Blue Place, Barking. - Credit: Jake Attewell

A street style mural depicting Barking’s history is to be painted on the wall of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Artist Jake Attewell's early design for the wall in Short Blue Place was voted the winner in a competition which was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The winning design will be put to a public vote. - Credit: Jake Attewell

Jake said: "I am extremely honoured to have been chosen to complete the Barking heritage mural project.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting started as it is such a great location and I believe I can create something that Barking residents can be really proud of."

The Arts University Bournemouth graduate has been a professional mural artist for five years.

Jake created this mural in Bow as part of a festival last autumn. - Credit: Jake Attewell

You may also want to watch:

He has already had work displayed in east London. One recent piece - a mural in Bow of 19th century education pioneer Clara Grant - formed part of the London Mural Festival last autumn.

The work, entitled Barking’s Lost Heritage, was voted the winner out of 14 submissions by a short-listing panel, including council and Be First staff, heritage volunteers, and members of the community.

The competition formed part of a Barking town heritage project and was run for Barking and Dagenham Council by its regeneration arm, Be First.

The mural detailing Barking's lost history is earmarked for Short Blue Place. - Credit: Be First

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “This is an inspirational modern take on Barking’s rich and diverse past and I am convinced it will be a real winner with the public.”

David Harley, head of regeneration at Be First, said: "Barking is fast becoming known as one of London’s arts and creative hotspots and this outstanding piece I am sure will become a real landmark – a modern take on the town’s history."

People will get the opportunity to choose the final design to be painted on the heritage wall by taking part in a vote organised by the artist.

There will be opportunities for people and students to engage with him throughout the process.

Mosaic artist Tamara Fround has also been awarded a commission to create a heritage trail in the paving, linking historic Barking - the Town Quay, Abbey Green and Curfew Tower - with the mural.