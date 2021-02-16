News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Winner of Barking heritage mural announced

Jon King

Published: 12:49 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 2:00 PM February 16, 2021
Jake Attewell

Jake Attewell has won a competition to create a heritage mural in Short Blue Place, Barking. - Credit: Jake Attewell

A street style mural depicting Barking’s history is to be painted on the wall of a McDonald’s restaurant.

Artist Jake Attewell's early design for the wall in Short Blue Place was voted the winner in a competition which was funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

winning mural design

The winning design will be put to a public vote. - Credit: Jake Attewell

Jake said: "I am extremely honoured to have been chosen to complete the Barking heritage mural project.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting started as it is such a great location and I believe I can create something that Barking residents can be really proud of."

The Arts University Bournemouth graduate has been a professional mural artist for five years.

bow mural

Jake created this mural in Bow as part of a festival last autumn. - Credit: Jake Attewell

You may also want to watch:

He has already had work displayed in east London. One recent piece - a mural in Bow of 19th century education pioneer Clara Grant - formed part of the London Mural Festival last autumn.

The work, entitled Barking’s Lost Heritage, was voted the winner out of 14 submissions by a short-listing panel, including council and Be First staff, heritage volunteers, and members of the community.

The competition formed part of a Barking town heritage project and was run for Barking and Dagenham Council by its regeneration arm, Be First.

The site in Short Blue Place

The mural detailing Barking's lost history is earmarked for Short Blue Place. - Credit: Be First

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “This is an inspirational modern take on Barking’s rich and diverse past and I am convinced it will be a real winner with the public.”

David Harley, head of regeneration at Be First, said: "Barking is fast becoming known as one of London’s arts and creative hotspots and this outstanding piece I am sure will become a real landmark – a modern take on the town’s history."

People will get the opportunity to choose the final design to be painted on the heritage wall by taking part in a vote organised by the artist.

There will be opportunities for people and students to engage with him throughout the process.

Mosaic artist Tamara Fround has also been awarded a commission to create a heritage trail in the paving, linking historic Barking - the Town Quay, Abbey Green and Curfew Tower - with the mural.

