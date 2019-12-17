Search

Illegal street traders caught flogging perfume, Air Pods, DVDs and cigarettes in Barking

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2019

Cigarettes and rolling tobacco were among the haul. Picture: LBBD

Cigarettes and rolling tobacco were among the haul. Picture: LBBD

Archant

A pair of illegal street traders have had their wares confiscated after being caught by trading standards officers and the police.

A total of 5.3kg of hand rolling tobacco was seized. Picture: LBBDA total of 5.3kg of hand rolling tobacco was seized. Picture: LBBD

In two separate incidents in Barking, officers seized perfume and Apple Air Pods from a man then tobacco, cigarettes and DVDs from a woman.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet chief for enforcement and safety, said: "This is great proactive work from our enforcement officers.

"We are determined in our efforts to protect our residents from people who feel it is okay to peddle illegal and sub-standard products on our borough's streets."

At 12.20pm, police officers stopped the man outside Paddy Power in Barking and trading standards officers seized 14 bottles of perfume and four sets of the headphones.

Less than an hour later the same officers stopped a woman in McDonald's, who is known as a persistent tobacco and DVD seller.

They confiscated 60 pouches of Amber Leaf and 46 of Golden Virginia tobacco on top of 80 Mayfair, 20 Richman, 300 Lambert and Butler, 960 Benson and Hedges and 1,320 Marlboro Gold cigarettes. A total of 74 DVDs were also taken.

Cllr Mullane said: "We are a business friendly borough and we actively encourage businesses to set up trade here, but it has to be done the correct way. We will find, and where possible, prosecute people who do not play by the rules."

