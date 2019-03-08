Jobs fair in Barking promises range of opportunities

Cllr Sade Bright. Picture: LBBD Andreas Grieger PHOTOGRAPHER

A jobs fair is due to take place with opportunities for budding electricians, bricklayers and carpenters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking Learning Centre. Picture: KEN MEARS Barking Learning Centre. Picture: KEN MEARS

People from Barking and Dagenham can check out construction roles including apprenticeships and training made available from at least 12 housing and construction companies at the event tomorrow.

Cllr Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration urged job seekers to pop into Barking Learning Centre in the Town Square.

Cllr Bright said: “Once again we are working with construction and housing firms to bring these wonderful opportunities for work and training to residents.

“We are determined that no resident will be left behind and I look forward to seeing as many people on the day.”

Besides electricians, builders and carpenters, there are apprenticeship opportunities for plumbers, civil engineers, land survey technicians and in business.

Vacancies for drivers, technicians, sales consultants and a chance to sign up for graduate trainee schemes are also due to go on offer.

The construction job fair takes place on Tuesday from 10am to 12pm.

To find out more or to book a place, people who live in Barking and Dagenham can call 020 8227 2809 or email construction@lbbd.gov.uk