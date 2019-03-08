Bedsits rented out by Barking landlords 'had breached 25 regulations'

A poorly secured front door was among the issues Thurrock Council found at a shared house in Boscombe Avenue, Grays. Picture: Thurrock Council. Archant

Bedsits rented out by two landlords from Barking were found to have breached 25 regulations during a council inspection.

Colchester Magistrates' Court heard the building in Grays, Essex, owned by Devinder Singh Rai and Sohan Singh Rai, was found to have a catalogue health and safety issues including a split water-damaged ceiling and a poorly secure front door.

Officers from Thurrock Council also found cables trailing along a front path, broken kitchen units, a broken down gas boiler and a cooker that wasn't working.

The court also heard the property, which had five bedrooms, with unrelated tenants sharing a single kitchen, bathroom and toilet, was riddled with damp.

During the inspection officers uncovered a total of 25 offences under the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation (England) Regulations 2006 in June last year.

Following the inspection, a request by the council for the landlords to provide basic information and documents was snubbed.

Last week the pair were found guilty of failing to return information about a house in multiple occupation (HMO) and failing to maintain the property in good repair.

Managing agent Ashford of Essex Limited, of High Road, Goodmayes, and its company directors Akhtar Latif and Mohammed Mobeen Mian Imtiaz were also found guilty.

Devinder and Sohan were each fined £850 and ordered to pay £790 costs plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Ashford of Essex Limited was fined £2,380 and ordered to pay £790 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Latif and Imtiaz were each fined £400 and told to pay £315 costs plus £70 victim surcharge.

Thurrock Council's portfolio holder for housing, Barry Johnson, said: "We believe everyone should have a good quality and safe place to live.

"This case is another reminder that we will not tolerate irresponsible landlords who fail to provide acceptable living conditions and have poor management arrangements in place.

"We have introduced a new additional licensing scheme in certain parts of the borough this month to tighten regulations around shared homes even further."