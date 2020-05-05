Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham

Proposals to build 56 affordable homes in Dagenham have been given the green light.

The plans to build the homes, in Woodward Road, include redeveloping a locally listed former Barking Library, which is currently being used as a furniture workshop.

They were agreed by Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee on April 28.

Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “This decision gives the go-ahead for 56 much needed affordable homes for local people in the heart of Becontree and brings a glorious old library back into community use.”

The new homes include 32 one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom, 1 three-bedroom apartments and 13 three-bedroom houses, with rents starting at £168 per week.

The plans also feature car parking and 108 cycle spaces.

A range of options are possible for the library and talks are underway with a number of organisations about the potential to put it to community use. Further details are due to be made available later this summer.