Plans approved for 56 affordable homes in Dagenham
PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 05 May 2020
Archant
Proposals to build 56 affordable homes in Dagenham have been given the green light.
The plans to build the homes, in Woodward Road, include redeveloping a locally listed former Barking Library, which is currently being used as a furniture workshop.
They were agreed by Barking and Dagenham Council’s planning committee on April 28.
Cllr Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and social housing, said: “This decision gives the go-ahead for 56 much needed affordable homes for local people in the heart of Becontree and brings a glorious old library back into community use.”
The new homes include 32 one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom, 1 three-bedroom apartments and 13 three-bedroom houses, with rents starting at £168 per week.
The plans also feature car parking and 108 cycle spaces.
A range of options are possible for the library and talks are underway with a number of organisations about the potential to put it to community use. Further details are due to be made available later this summer.
