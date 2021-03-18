Litter tossed from car costs Barking man £1,350

Published: 3:52 PM March 18, 2021

A Barking man has been ordered to pay more than £1,300 after two people were caught tossing litter from his car.

On October 18, 2019, Barking and Dagenham Council CCTV captured litter being dropped out of a Vauxhall Astra, which was later found to belong to Kwame Sarpong of Maybury Road, Barking.

Mr Sarpong was asked to provide the details of the people who committed the offence.

But he did not, even after being reminded, so was summonsed to court.

Mr Sarpong did not attend Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on March 9 and, in his absence, was ordered to pay £1,350 including a fine, costs and a victim surcharge.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “As Mr Sarpong was the owner of the vehicle, he had the responsibility to let us know who was littering, but as he failed to cooperate with us, he now has to stump up the cash."