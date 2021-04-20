Man fined £700 after throwing away cigarette outside Barking station

Published: 1:05 PM April 20, 2021

Artrurs Daniluks, who lives in Priory Road, Barking, was caught discarding the ciggie outside Barking station. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been fined £700 after dropping his cigarette on the floor.

Artrurs Daniluks, who lives in Priory Road, Barking, was caught discarding the ciggie outside Barking station by the town hall's enforcement officers.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "We take littering extremely seriously in Barking and Dagenham and we won’t stand for anyone trying to turn our streets into their dumping yard.

"If this person had just used a bin, we wouldn’t be talking about this and he now wouldn’t have a huge fine hanging over his head."

According to the local authority, the officers approached Mr Daniluks, explained what they saw and issued him with a £150 fine.

You may also want to watch:

They advised him to pay within 14 days to avoid the matter going to court. However, despite reminders, Mr Daniluks refused to pay and was summoned before magistrates.

The case was heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on March 30, but Mr Daniluks did not attend and in his absence he was ordered to pay £704.

Littering is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and punishable up to a maximum fine of £2,500.