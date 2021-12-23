Barking man Daniel Adeshina impressed The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall - Credit: PA

A young man from Barking has performed in the prestigious Royal Variety Performance, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall.

Daniel Adeshina, 20, was among 10 youngsters from east London music project Drum Works who starred in the show, which aired on December 19.

The former Eastbury School pupil joined American actress and singer Keala Settle on stage for a rousing performance of This is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Managing director of Drum Works Jenny Bee said the group is about "building confidence" and "empowering young people from all backgrounds", especially those facing challenging circumstances.

She said: “Seeing our young people performing a song that celebrates diversity and overcoming individual battles was a uniquely powerful and moving movement.”

Drum Works is a social music project "using drumming as a tool to inspire creativity, build social cohesion and empower young people to take control of their futures".

It seeks to help young people at risk of exclusion, those with special educational needs, disabilities, and social, emotional or mental health needs.

Professional musicians lead "high-quality, engaging music sessions to develop confidence and break down social barriers".

Over 500 east Londoners participate each week in schools and as part of community programmes and progression ensembles.

Daniel progressed through the Drum Works school programme and now performs semi-professionally. He is also now a trainee assistant with Drum Works.

The Royal Variety Show is the annual fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, and has been staged since 1912 - it claims to be the longest running entertainment show in the world.

Barking and Dagenham cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement Cllr Evelyn Carpenter congratulated Daniel and his peers on "an incredibly inspirational performance".

Cllr Carpenter said: "We’ve got some exceptionally gifted youngsters in Barking and Dagenham, and I’m thrilled to see Daniel have the opportunity to showcase his talent by performing in such a prestigious show.

“Community programmes like Drum Works are invaluable to our schools and young people.”