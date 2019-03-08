Search

Barking man shortlisted in rail operator's photography competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 September 2019

Jamie Penfold's picture has been shortlisted for the c2c competition. Picture: Jamie Penfold/c2c

A Barking man's picture of the Walkie Talkie building has been shortlisted in photography competition.

The City to Coast competition, run by rail operator c2c, aims to discover people's favourite views along the train line.

And Jamie Penfold's snap of the Fenchurch Street building - close to the route's London terminus - is one of 11 to make the shortlist.

He explained: "When I took this picture I wasn't in a great place in my life. I felt like my world was caving in.

"I had to find somewhere to escape the hustle and bustle and found The Garden at 120 purely by chance. It was just so peaceful. Up there I had escaped and had time to reflect."

He added: "My photo reminds me of a particularly challenging part of my life, but it also reminds me that life is good.

"I take my kids there now and it's one of their favourite places."

The competition winner will be announced later this month and will receive a £250 Intu Lakeside voucher.

