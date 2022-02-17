Campaign bids to boost visitors to Barking Market post-pandemic

A new campaign has been launched in a bid to entice residents to visit Barking Market.

Barking and Dagenham Council is hoping to drive footfall back to the market during the recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The campaign shines a light on some of the traders who sell their goods there.

Among those to be featured is Umar Bala, who has run a food stall at the market for five years.

He said: “The market is a very multicultural place and Barking is a great place to live and work. I am living the dream.”

Irina Panilova, who sells womenswear, said market traders and customers "are a family".

The campaign is being run under the slogan: “Always a warm welcome at Barking Market” and it features a hug logo, which the council described as symbolising that motto.

Umar Bala has run a food stall at the market for five years - Credit: LBBD

Councillor Cameron Geddes, cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Barking and Dagenham Council is committed to seeing our town centres thrive once again following the pandemic.

"It’s never been more important for all of us to support our local businesses, especially ones like Barking Market, which has been part of the lifeblood of the town for many years.

"With such a variety of goods on offer and such a warm welcome to be found down in East Street, I would encourage any local shoppers to visit the market and discover the personal service and good value shopping experience the market is famous for.”

Cash from the UK Government and European Regional Development Fund’s Welcome Back Fund was used for the campaign.

Barking and Dagenham Council wants to attract more people to the market - Credit: LBBD

The fund aims to support the return to high streets and to help build back from the pandemic.

Administered by the council’s regeneration company, Be First, it has paid for the likes of additional cleaning and Covid marshals.

The market in the town centre has been open for a number of years and features around 80 stalls as well as street food.