Barking Market set for two-phased reopening starting on Tuesday June 9

Barking Market is set to reopen to essential traders from next Tuesday, June 9. Picture: Alex Shaw Alex Shaw

Barking Market is set to reopen to customers on Tuesday June 9, with a range of safety measures put in place to keep shoppers and traders safe.

The market will reopen in two phases — the first phase, for traders selling essential goods, will start next Tuesday.

Phase 2 will start one week later on June 16, when non-essential traders will be allowed to return.

The council has been providing advice and support to traders; they and shoppers have both been asked to follow the public health advice to ensure their safety.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Our officers have been working very closely with the traders to ensure the market can open safely for everyone despite the difficult circumstances.

“We want the market to open but and we are committed to making sure that it is to done safely, and that both visitors to the market and traders operate according to set guidelines on social distancing.”

With this in mind, the layout has been redesigned to allow a space of four metres between stalls, of which there will be fewer.

Trading days have also been limited initially to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, subject to regular review.

The council stands ready to make any and all necessary adjustments in line with government guidelines, depending on how matters develop.

Further instructions have been released ahead of the reopening:

1) There must be a distance of two metres between customers and traders at all times;

2) Council officers and marshals will be on hand to ensure compliance with social distancing rules;

3) Efforts will be made to ensure that all traders and staff are advised on the correct course of action if they are exposed to, or develop symptoms consistent with, Covid-19;

4) Members of the public will be asked to avoid causing possible bottlenecks so that people can pass easily whilst keeping the appropriate distance;

5) Shoppers will be advised to pay by card, including contactless payments, when possible.

This reopening comes as England continues to ease out of lockdown, amidst positive indications over the reducing number of coronavirus cases.