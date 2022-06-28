Schoolchildren co-design mosaic celebrating protest history

St Margaret's Primary School pupils are joined by L-R: Simone Panayi, Tamara Froud, Cllr Darren Rodwell and the school's leader of learning Sam Cooke - Credit: Andrew Baker

Barking pupils helped to design a mosaic celebrating the history of protest movements.

Children from St Margaret's Primary School took part in a heritage project by Barking and Dagenham's regeneration arm Be First.

The ceramic piece, created with artist Tamara Froud, was unveiled at the Three Lamps by Abbey Green - a meeting place for early trade unionists and suffragettes.

It includes works on women's rights, Black Lives Matter and climate change.

Simone Panayi, Be First’s heritage officer, said: “We’re really proud of the borough’s protest heritage.

"Thanks to the support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Tamara’s wonderful mosaics, we can shine a light on the borough’s role in the fight for social justice and importance of the Three Lamps.”

Council leader Darren Rodwell attended the artwork's unveiling and added: “The struggle for a fairer society continues and judging by this magnificent mosaic it’s clear our young people will continue Barking and Dagenham’s proud tradition of leading the way in the fight for a fairer society.”