Mum's anger at council after living room 'soaked' by leak

A mum has revealed her anger at Barking and Dagenham Council over its response to a leak at her home.

Posja Darko Boateng, from Barking, had just finished a 12-hour shift as a nurse on the evening of Sunday, September 11 when she noticed a puddle of water had formed at the bottom of her front door.

Posja said: “I could hear the fire alarm going off and I could see water at the front of my doorstep. I opened the door and there was water coming through the ceiling, into the hallway and the entrance of the living room.

“I didn’t know what to do so I called the fire brigade – they came out but they couldn’t get access upstairs.”

The leak was pouring through the electrics of Posja’s home and had soaked through her belongings, she said.

The mum-of-one contacted the council’s emergency repairs team, but was allegedly told no one could be sent out.

Posja said she and her daughter, aged one, went to sleep at her aunty’s house for two days as she tried to get in touch with the council.

On Monday, September 12, Posja returned to her one-bed flat to check on the leak.

She explained: “It was like a tap just running through the ceiling. My whole living room was wet, it just got worse and worse.”

She claims the council was unable to send someone out until mid-morning on Tuesday and it booked her into a Travelodge.

A council spokesperson said: “The council was notified of the situation on September 11 but were advised by the fire service not to go into the properties because of security concerns on the night.

“Council officers were on site on the Monday after the flooding, remaining there for most of the day while the tenant was placed in temporary accommodation so that work could be undertaken on the property."

Posja stayed in the hotel for another five nights as she felt it was too unsafe to go back with her baby daughter.

She said: “What upsets me about this whole situation is if only someone would have come [from the emergency repairs team] this would have all been avoided.

“On top of that, no one made contact with me. I had to take time out of my work and if I don’t show up to work I don’t get paid. I missed out on a whole week of work because I needed someone to come into the property to have a look and see what was actually going on.”

Posja was given a dehumidifier by the council and is still waiting for her ceiling, which has been damaged by the leak, to be fixed.

She alleged that the council is not replacing her wooden floor, which she said has been destroyed from water damage.

Posja is threatening to take legal action following the alleged lack of support from the emergency repairs team and claims her living room is still “soaking wet”.

She said: “It’s just traumatising, it’s just too much – if only someone came out to help just to stop the leakage this could have been all avoided."

The council spokesperson added: “Work was carried out to remove water and sewage and carry out clearance of the affected property. Humidifiers were provided and checks on the electrics carried out so the tenant could return to the property.

“Throughout the process officers were in touch with the tenant by phone and text and this continues to date to keep her informed of planned works.

“The tenant has been sent an insurance claim form and we are expecting that to be returned to the council’s insurance service while works on the ceiling have been planned and the tenant notified.”

The London Fire Brigade has been contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service for comment.