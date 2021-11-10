News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Animation event set to bring mural to life

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 12:00 PM November 10, 2021
The new mural in Barking town centre.

The new mural in Barking town centre. - Credit: Andrew Baker

A mural in Barking is set to be brought to life in a "magical" light show.

The artwork by Jake Attewell, on the side of McDonald's in Short Blue Place, will be animated by creative technologist Bertie Sampson from 6.15pm on Wednesday, November 24, giving the appearance that elements of the heritage-inspired mural are moving.

Simone Panayi, community engagement officer at the mural's commissioners, Be First, said: “The animation of this beautiful mural will celebrate Barking’s heritage in a very special way.

“It is an opportunity for residents to engage with the past and watch it come to life in front of their very eyes, as if by magic. It’ll be a real head-turner and the perfect family winter outing.”

While visitors do not need to book in advance, those that do so will be able to enjoy activities such as crafts and face-painting, as well as tuck into gingerbread and hot drinks.

Tickets for the children’s activities are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/mural-magic-barking-tickets-204480575907

You may also want to watch:

Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barking body

Body found in Barking waterway

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Azuolas Zygeliene wearing a black and white sports top

Missing People

Appeal to find boy, 15, reported missing from Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A car on its roof in the middle of a road with a bus and ambulance either side.

London Ambulance Service | Updated

Man arrested, two taken to hospital after Dagenham crash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
George Stevenson subjected the woman to repeated unwanted behaviour and abuse.

Man no longer in critical condition after Barking stabbing

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon