Animation event set to bring mural to life

A mural in Barking is set to be brought to life in a "magical" light show.

The artwork by Jake Attewell, on the side of McDonald's in Short Blue Place, will be animated by creative technologist Bertie Sampson from 6.15pm on Wednesday, November 24, giving the appearance that elements of the heritage-inspired mural are moving.

Simone Panayi, community engagement officer at the mural's commissioners, Be First, said: “The animation of this beautiful mural will celebrate Barking’s heritage in a very special way.

“It is an opportunity for residents to engage with the past and watch it come to life in front of their very eyes, as if by magic. It’ll be a real head-turner and the perfect family winter outing.”

While visitors do not need to book in advance, those that do so will be able to enjoy activities such as crafts and face-painting, as well as tuck into gingerbread and hot drinks.

Tickets for the children’s activities are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/mural-magic-barking-tickets-204480575907