Artist asks public to choose Barking mural design

Published: 1:57 PM March 9, 2021

Jake Attewell is asking people to vote for the mural design they want to see in Barking town centre. - Credit: Be First

An artist is asking people to vote for their favourite design for a mural to be painted in Barking town centre.

Jake Attewell has come up with three suggestions and wants help to decide which celebrates the history of Barking the best.

He said: "I would love it if people would take a look at my designs and decide which they think captures that history most effectively.

"I will paint the option people prefer so every vote will count."

There are three designs, including this one. - Credit: Be First

Jake was commissioned by Be First, the council’s regeneration arm, to paint the mural after winning a competition to design artwork for the wall above McDonald's in Short Blue Place.

Each design showcases Barking's history. - Credit: Be First

The commission is part of a National Lottery Heritage Fund programme of activities which also includes a heritage trail of mosaics by artist Tamara Fround.

You can vote on the Be First website. - Credit: Be First

To vote visit https://yourcall.befirst.london/barking-heritage/survey_tools/your-vote-will-count-2 until 10pm on March 23.