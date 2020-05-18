Search

Barking station among 20 busiest in London

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 May 2020

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking station is one of London's 20 busiest. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Barking station is among the 20 busiest in London, Transport for London has revealed as it aims to reduce rush hour overcrowding on its network.

TfL released the information in a bid to help passengers who have to make essential journeys on public transport, with customers urged to use less popular stations or travel at a quieter time if possible. The busiest times are 5.45am-8.15am and 4am-5.30pm.

Other east London stations on the list include Stratford, West Ham, East Ham, Canning Town and Canary Wharf, as well as the Tube section of Liverpool Street.

Interchange stations such as London Bridge, Lewisham, Canada Water and Clapham Junction also make the list.

Passengers are warned they should “expect to queue to enter” some stations, as transport bosses attempt to allow two-metre social distancing “wherever possible”.

Those who arrive in central London at mainline stations are being asked to complete their journey by walking or cycling, rather than changing onto a Tube train or bus.

The capacity of Tube stations and trains will be constrained even once services are restored to full strength.

TfL services have been reduced in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has pledged to return them to “as close to 100 per cent as soon as possible” as part of its agreement with the government for a £1.6 billion bailout.

Operations were ramped up on Monday, May 18, meaning TfL is running 75pc of Tube services, 85pc of bus services and 80pc of London Overground and Docklands Light Railway services.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Even when services are running at the highest possible frequency, the need to maintain safe social distancing will dramatically reduce capacity on the Tube to just 13-15pc.

“We are making it safer for people who have no alternative but to use public transport by reopening stations, installing hand sanitiser points, introducing one-way systems and reminding people of the need to stay two metres apart.

“We are also making sure Londoners know which stations to avoid at what times.”

Mr Khan added that people should only use public transport “as a last resort”.

