Thames View man whose party music was loud enough to shake photos on walls avoids court

A man who threw parties for two nights running despite a warning after the first has avoided court.

Town hall officers were met with drunk revellers, loud music and about 40 people in a small garden at the first party in Thames View, Barking.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Noise nuisance has been a significant issue and our enforcement officers have been doing a tremendous job.

“I am pleased to see that lessons have now been learned as we haven’t received any more complaints.”

The party organiser was served a legal notice to turn off the music and shut down the party, which was held on July 23.

However, he ignored the order and the next night the council received more complaints of loud music, singing and shouting.

Officers returned and witnessed a breach of the notice, which is a criminal offence. The music and bass were so loud family photos were shaking on the walls.

The man was issued with a £150 fine for the breach and was warned he would be prosecuted if he continued to cause a nuisance. He avoided prosecution after paying up.