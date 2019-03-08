Search

Barking PDSA Charity Shop in 'urgent need' of donations

PUBLISHED: 10:38 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 03 May 2019

The Barking PDSA charity shop is appealing for donations. Picture: Google street view

Barking PDSA Shop is in urgent need of donations to help provide veterinary treatment for sick and injured pets in the area.

Residents are urged to take any unwanted items - including clothes, DVDs, books, sellable kitchen items and home furnishings such as vases, pictures and ornaments - to the charity shop on Station Parade.

Shop manager Sarah Bargus said: “We're appealing for all sorts of items to sell in shop, including unwanted clothes, unused toiletries and paperback books.

“As well as decluttering your home, you'll be helping a very worthy cause at the same time.

“All money raised from the sale of these items will help the sick and injured pets of people in need.”

Donations can be taken to the shop from Monday to Saturday, between 9am and 4pm. The shop does not provide a pick-up service.

Parking is available to the rear via Vicarage Fields.

PDSA supporters are encouraged to sign up for Gift Aid, which allows PDSA to claim an additional 25 per cent of the value of each item sold.

This helps raise more than £1 million each year for the charity.

PDSA - People's Dispensary for Sick Animals - is the UK's leading veterinary charity, with 51 pet hospitals and more than 380 pet practices.

