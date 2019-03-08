Eastbury primary opens new reading hut thanks to pupils' fundraising efforts

A new hut where youngsters can go to enjoy reading has been opened at Eastbury primary school.

A primary school has opened a brand-new reading hut to provide pupils with a peaceful place to read their favourite books.

Youngsters at Eastbury Primary in Dawson Avenue, Barking, held bake sales, fetes and winter wonderland events to raise enough to pay for their refuge.

Lisa Shepherd, co-headteacher, said: "Many of our children don't actually have access to books at home so it's a fantastic opportunity for them to be able to read in an exciting environment.

"Lots of the books have been donated by parents, so our parents are really supporting us in making sure our whole community has access to reading."

The new space will allow whole classes to go in there for lessons and features benches and beanbags as well as bookshelves filled with a range of books.

At the launch, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, said: "I'm extremely proud of everyone at Eastbury who was involved in this project.

