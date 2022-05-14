Fire at Barking recycling centre

Around 100 tonnes of waste was alight during a fire at a recycling centre yesterday (May 13) morning.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a recycling centre on River Road in Barking.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Lead firefighter Peter Carter, who was at the scene, said: “The fire was discovered by a passer-by who could see smoke coming from inside the yard.

“Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control and damp down remaining hot spots with the assistance of an on-site digger which helped to turn over the rubbish.”

The brigade was called at 3.35am and the fire was under control by 4.43am.

Fire crews from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and Ilford fire stations attended the scene.