Barking model, 53, appears on billboard in Times Square

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 1:40 PM September 16, 2022
times square billboard angela reid

Angela previously acted part-time alongside her job in finance - Credit: Cast Warren

A Barking woman who began modelling full-time at the age of 51 became the face of a campaign in Times Square.

Angela Reid, now 53, who has lived in Barking since 1996, was photographed for pharmaceutical company Haleon's launch as an independent entity.

She left her job in finance at age 50 to pursue her acting career, and a year later was encouraged to pursue modelling by a colleague.

"We were in the middle of a pandemic and I hated by job," Angela said. "Because of what was happening, [with] so many people dying, I just thought, 'life is too short - why am I doing a job I hate when there are so many possibilities out there?'"

One of her acting agencies, Talent Talks, put her forward for the Haleon job, an achievement she is "still in shock" about.

billboard of woman for haleon company

According to Angela, the advertisement also appeared at the entrance of the London Stock Exchange and on a billboard in Silicon Valley - Credit: Lucian Jay

She said: "Being Black and being female, a lot of people would think, 'Well, I'm a minority - should I go for it? Are people going to want to see me?'

"At the end of the day... I represent a large majority of us British people. But I think within ourselves we feel like we shouldn't do it.

"And then I've got locs and sometimes locs can be seen in a negative way as well. I felt it [modelling] was important [to me] because... I feel like [now is] the first time in a very long time that people of colour appear to be acknowledged."

Angela reid walking

Angela has also appeared in music videos for Burna Boy, Stormzy and Wizkid - Credit: Lucian Jay

She added: "I'm menopausal and when you're going through that, there's days where you feel so down, there's days where you feel you can't accomplish anything. I'd like to be an example to people that you can honestly be and do whatever you want.

"I tend to document things I'm doing on Facebook and Instagram and people are actually contacting me and asking me how I got into it. If you want to do something, just go for it and I'll help. If people contact me, I'll help them."

Angela can be found on Instagram @angelaactress

