News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Video

'It's like a nightmare': Barking community rallies together after tornado

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:07 AM June 29, 2021   
Azad Ali of Shirley Gardens clearing up

Azad Ali of Shirley Gardens cleared up his drive after Friday's tornado - Credit: Ken Mears

People have described their "nightmare" experiences as heavy winds swept through Barking. 

Barking and Dagenham Council confirmed houses, telephone lines and cars around Hulse Avenue were badly hit on Friday evening by what Met Office forecaster Matthew Box said was probably a "brief tornado".

Shirley Gardens resident Azad Ali described how his daughter and wife were in the garden watering the plants when their garden swing started flying. 

The tornado completely destroyed this wall in Shirley Gardens

The tornado completely destroyed this wall in Shirley Gardens - Credit: Ken Mears

He told this paper: “It started slowly, then it was swinging higher and higher. 

“Our garden chairs started moving by themselves. 

“My daughter was screaming, and I shouted at them to get inside the house. 

“It was very scary.” 

The family ran around their home, shutting windows and doors, as tiles began falling off the roof. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Women arrested on suspicion of affray after alleged 'fight' in Barking
  2. 2 Pictures: clean-up operation after Barking 'tornado' damages homes and vehicles
  3. 3 'Tornado' and lightning strike in Barking
  1. 4 More than £250k issued in rogue landlord fines around borough
  2. 5 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
  3. 6 MPs 'to monitor' impact of ambulance station closures
  4. 7 Offenders tidy up Barking as part of unpaid work scheme
  5. 8 Severe flooding in Havering and Dagenham as "tornado" hits Barking
  6. 9 Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Redbridge and Barking
  7. 10 Staff to strike at primary school in Dagenham

The civil servant added: “We secured our windows with broom handles to stop them flying off. 

“We've heard of tornados in America, but we’ve never had one here before.” 

Replacement fences being brought in to repair those lost in the tornado

Replacement fences being brought in to repair those lost in the tornado - Credit: Ken Mears

He said the family’s trampoline flew from their garden into the garden next door.  

“I still don’t know where my fence is,” he added. 

“It's like a nightmare.” 

Around the corner on Wilmington Gardens, 69-year-old Val Shaw was reading in her front room when the winds hit. 

Wilmington Gardens resident Val Shaw

Wilmington Gardens resident Val Shaw was shaken by Friday's tornado - Credit: Ken Mears

She watched in horror as rubbish began flying around her garden. However, the winds were too strong for her to pick the waste up. 

Val, who lives alone, took cover inside her house and watched as the tornado unfolded. 

“It was horrendous”, she said. 

“You just stand there in shock. 

“I didn’t know what it was and what to do.” 

After about 10 minutes, residents gathered outside, inspecting the damage to their homes. 

Azad said his road rallied round to fix roofs and collect rubbish.

“The whole street helped each other," he said. 

“We're like one big family."

Workmen repairing damaged roof tiles in Shirley Gardens after the tornado struck

Workmen repairing damaged roof tiles in Shirley Gardens after the tornado struck - Credit: Ken Mears

Val, however, remains shaken by Friday's incident.

She said: “You work for your whole life, trying to better yourself, and then something like this comes along and kicks you. 

“It made me feel like I don’t want to live here anymore.” 

A collapsed wall in Shirley Gardens

A collapsed wall in Shirley Gardens - Credit: Ken Mears

A spokesperson for Barking and Dagenham Council said there were no injuries from the tornado.

On Saturday, the council's response team cleared approximately 40 tonnes of debris.

Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

post box with crochet topper

Woman brightens up Barking and Dagenham with colourful crochet creations

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
corner of Fanshawe Crescent and Barnmead Road

Knife Crime

Three men found stabbed after alleged brawl in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Tia

Missing People

Appeal for help as girl, 17, reported missing from Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Flytipping on Kilsbury Walk in Dagenham

Environment | Updated

Union tells Barking and Dagenham Council to 'up its game' on flytipping

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus