Barking Riverside fire families invited to trampoline park

Children who lost their homes in the Barking Riverside fire were among those invited to celebrate a trampoline park's first anniversary.

Jump London welcomed around 150 youngsters from the estate to their Ripple Road venue where they were able to take part in a whole range of activities.

As well as enjoying the array of trampolines, guests were able to have their faces painted, play with foam and bubble machines and enjoy refreshments.

Jump London's Richard Hook said: "It was a great day.

"It was nice for them and we've already had an email to say how much they enjoyed it."

He added that London Fire Brigade staff who attended the blaze on Sunday, June 9 were invited to attend but were unable to. Six floors of Samuel Garside House, in De Pass Gardens, were engulfed in flames when a fire broke out at the block of flats.

The Jump London fun day also featured special sessions for tots and families, as well as around 30 young carers.