Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking Riverside fire families invited to trampoline park

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 July 2019

The community day at Jump London. Picture: Move Consultancy Ltd

The community day at Jump London. Picture: Move Consultancy Ltd

Move Consultancy Ltd

Children who lost their homes in the Barking Riverside fire were among those invited to celebrate a trampoline park's first anniversary.

Jump London welcomed around 150 youngsters from the estate to their Ripple Road venue where they were able to take part in a whole range of activities.

As well as enjoying the array of trampolines, guests were able to have their faces painted, play with foam and bubble machines and enjoy refreshments.

Jump London's Richard Hook said: "It was a great day.

You may also want to watch:

"It was nice for them and we've already had an email to say how much they enjoyed it."

He added that London Fire Brigade staff who attended the blaze on Sunday, June 9 were invited to attend but were unable to. Six floors of Samuel Garside House, in De Pass Gardens, were engulfed in flames when a fire broke out at the block of flats.

The Jump London fun day also featured special sessions for tots and families, as well as around 30 young carers.

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

Most Read

“It wasn’t his time”: Family of Kane Johnson speaks of pain amid desperate search for answers

Front: Kane's mother Hayley Johnson holds a portrait of her son. Behind: Kane's family including his grandparents, siblings Paris, Kay and Achiah, aunts, cousins and nephew. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Man in hospital after Heathway crash

The junction at Dagenham Heathway and Oxlow Lane. Picture: Google.

Guilty: Dealer who murdered actor with same drug he supplied to serial killer

Gerald Matovu. Picture: Met Police

Emotional tributes as college announces award in late drama student’s name

Kane Johnson's mother Hayley, left, comforts Georgie Hart along with Kane's brother Kieran at the college. Picture: Archant

Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Dagenham 88 runners endure the annual Spitfire Scramble race for more than 24 hours

Dagenham 88 Runners at the 24-hour Spitfire Scramble (Pic: Dag 88s)

Daggers boss Taylor wants better in the Charlton clash

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking Riverside fire families invited to trampoline park

The community day at Jump London. Picture: Move Consultancy Ltd

Police appeal after stolen car is dumped in Dagenham

Essex Police want to speak to two men after a burglary in the town of Wickford left a stolen Mercedes abandoned in Dagenham. Picture: Essex Police.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists