Video

Protest as Barking Riverside fire homes ruled habitable

Campaigners outside Barking town hall. Picture: Luke Acton Luke Acton

Barking Riverside residents gathered outside the town hall to protest against their homes being ruled habitable a month after a devastating fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Samuel Garside House in De Pass Gardens at Barking Riverside was extensively damaged in the blaze. Picture: Andrew Brookes. Samuel Garside House in De Pass Gardens at Barking Riverside was extensively damaged in the blaze. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Flats were destroyed when a blaze broke out Samuel Garside House, in De Pass Gardens, on the afternoon of June 9.

Today (Thursday, July 18), some of those who lived in the building called on the council to address concerns about returning to the building before fire safety and structural risk assessments are carried out.

A council spokesman said that they "appreciate the concerns residents have raised", adding that they were also aware insurers were refusing to continue to cover the cost of temporary accommodation".

He added: "We have gone to every length possible to make the aftermath of the fire more bearable for residents - finding suitable temporary accommodation while their homes were being repaired, at a time when we have a shortage of housing for our own tenants.

"We recognise this is a hugely unsettling time for some of the people involved in the fire.

"We want to see the families affected by the fire living in homes that are safe and secure, so they can continue to get on with living their lives."

More to follow.