Barking Riverside pier: What's the latest?
- Credit: Barking Riverside Limited
New images of the Barking Riverside pier have been released as construction continues ahead of the service's opening later this year.
The new pier - which will become the 24th stop on the Thames Clippers network - was given the green light in July 2020, before work began last summer.
When the expansion was announced, winter 2021 was the expected opening date.
This has since been pushed back to spring 2022; the latest from Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) is that the opening date will be "announced soon".
With the new service well on its way to the people of Barking, the Post has the latest on where construction is up to.
Piling work is nearly complete on the new pier, and once finished will comprise of seven piles which form the foundation for the pontoon.
Speaking of, construction of a 63m canting brow and pontoon continues offsite in the Netherlands.
Both will be brought by boat across the North Sea to later this month; the canting brow will become the longest on the Thames Clipper network.
The Uber boat service - which will get people to Woolwich, Greenwich and Canary Wharf in six, 20 and 35 minutes respectively - will run at peak times during the week, and all day during the weekend.
It will also be dog and bike friendly.
BRL infrastructure director Louis Chau has previously described the transport opportunities presented by the Thames as "one of the site’s biggest assets".
Elsewhere, the new Barking Riverside Overground station is slated to open in autumn 2022 after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed plans to open in late 2021.