Building work at Barking site back up to full speed after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 July 2020

L-R: William Jerram from family construction firm Jerram Falkus, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First. Picture: Be First

L-R: William Jerram from family construction firm Jerram Falkus, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First. Picture: Be First

Work on the site of an old 1960s estate is back to full speed after the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

Building is under way at Sebastian Court in Meadow Road, Barking where 95 “affordable” homes are due to go up.

To mark the occasion council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell visited the site to see how work is progressing with Iain Ferguson, commercial director at Be First, and William Jerram of construction firm Jerram Falkus.

He said: “It’s great to see building work gathering pace. The old Sebastian Court was a blight on the Barking and Dagenham landscape. The new development will be a landmark to be proud of.”

Iain Ferguson said: “The coronavirus pandemic underlined to everyone just how important it is to have a comfortable home of your own. So we’re delighted our contractors have managed to keep the redevelopment of Sebastian Court moving in spite of lockdown.”

