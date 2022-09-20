Services held in Barking to celebrate the Queen

People gather outside Barking Town Hall for the civic service - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Services were held in Barking on Sunday (September 18) to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

Proceedings began with a service at St Margaret's Church, led by Revd Mark Adams.

Council leader Darren Rodwell gave a reading from Revelations 21 1-7, while hymns including Abide With Me were also sung.

Council leader Darren Rodwell lays a floral tribute to the Queen - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Revd Canon Chris Burke, Archdeacon of Barking, paid tribute to the Queen during the service.

He told the congregation: "There can be no doubt that her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable woman who lived life to the full, touched the lives of millions of people around the world and shaped our national life and identity for over 70 years.

"Her impact in local communities like here in Barking and Dagenham was tremendous.

"It's no surprise to see the huge outpouring of sadness and grief alongside thanksgiving and hopefulness which has emerged these last ten days or so.

"Her late Majesty was one of the greatest sovereigns ever to reign.

"She approached her role with a deep desire to serve others and to serve others in such a way that unlocked the possibility of service in the communities she visited and service in the hearts of those she met."

A civic service was then held outside Barking Town Hall.

Pipers lead the way from St Margaret's Church to the civic service - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

Speakers included the borough's mayor Faruk Choudhury, deputy lieutenant Ian Pittaway and faith leaders.

Flowers were also laid as a mark of respect to the Queen and a hymn was sung by Marsh Green Primary School pupils.

Cllr Rodwell said: "We have held Queen Elizabeth in the highest esteem over many long years of her reign.

"We are grateful for the long life granted to her and the example of public service she gave to our people.

"We hold fondly in our hearts the memories of visits she made to our borough over the years.

Speakers during the civic service included faith leaders, the borough's mayor and council leader - Credit: Jimmy Lee Photography

"We give thanks for the joy she brought to our residents, including the 50th anniversary of all London boroughs in 2015."

During that visit, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip visited Chadwell Heath Community Centre and officially opened Abbey Leisure Centre in Barking.

Their stops also included Sydney Russell School and Gascoigne Primary School.

The ten days of national mourning for the Queen have now ended, with her funeral taking place yesterday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey in central London.