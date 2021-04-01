Shop closed, car washes fined for Covid rule breaches
- Credit: Archant
A Barking supermarket has been shut down for failing to comply with Covid regulations despite numerous warnings, according to the town hall.
Barking and Dagenham Council said Magazin Traditional Romanesc, located at 49 East Street, was told to close for trading for two weeks after it was caught breaking the rules on 15 occasions.
A council spokesperson said its enforcement officers witnessed staff and customers not wearing face coverings and regular instances of serious overcrowding.
On one occasion, officers were told by staff that they didn’t have to wear face coverings.
Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “This business had been given lots of opportunities to change its behaviour and ensure it was following the rules but continued to ignore the advice given by officers.
“We don’t want to close businesses down as we know it is an extremely hard time for them, but they left us with no choice.”
The store must remain closed until noon on Wednesday, April 14. It will be visited after seven days and, if significant improvements have been made, may be allowed to open sooner.
Two car washes also faced enforcement action - fines for being open in breach of lockdown rules - during the latest round of enforcement visits by council officers.
The town hall spokesperson said both businesses were previously issued with notices to close but they stayed open.
In all, officers visited almost 4,000 businesses last week and found 290 were non-compliant.
Most non-compliance related to not enforcing the wearing of face coverings for staff and customers, the council added.
There were 136 cases of staff in the businesses not wearing face coverings.
Cllr Mullane said: “Businesses need to remember that we’re still in lockdown and despite the easing of restrictions, they still have to follow the rules.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have closed a number of businesses who have failed to comply and we will continue to take action while restrictions are in place.
“We know it has been extremely tough, but there is light at the end of tunnel, so let’s keep going and beat this virus for good.”
Visit www.lbbd.gov.uk/covidabuse to report a business breaking Covid rules.