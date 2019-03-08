Girl in hospital after car smashes into shop near Barking station
PUBLISHED: 09:34 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:46 28 October 2019
A 13-year-old girl is in hospital and a 16-year-old boy was arrested after a car crashed into a shop near Barking station this morning.
The car, which failed to stop for police moments earlier, overturned as it smashed into the shop on Station Parade, at the junction with Ripple Road, around 4.15am.
A Met spokesman said: "Police on patrol in Station Parade, Barking, signalled for a vehicle to stop.
"The vehicle concerned failed to stop for police and was subsequently involved in a collision with a shop front and overturned.
"At no point was the vehicle pursued by police.
"The male driver aged 16 has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.
"He did not require hospital treatment.
"A female aged 13 - a passenger from the vehicle concerned - is being treated in an east London hospital for minor injuries."
Police have recovered the vehicle and the road has reopened after a temporary closure.
There were not believed to be any other injuries.
"Enquiries into the full circumstances continue", the spokesman added.