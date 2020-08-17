Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google Archant

A man has been found with stab injuries after a fight with a group of men.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police were called to Mallards Road in Barking at about 10.30am on Sunday, August 16 where they found the victim who is aged in his 40s.

You may also want to watch:

A Met spokesperson said: “Officers and paramedics attended and a man was taken to hospital.

“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The man is believed by police to have been injured during the fight with the group who fled before officers arrived. Enquiries continue.