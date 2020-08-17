Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking
PUBLISHED: 15:42 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 17 August 2020
A man has been found with stab injuries after a fight with a group of men.
The police were called to Mallards Road in Barking at about 10.30am on Sunday, August 16 where they found the victim who is aged in his 40s.
A Met spokesperson said: “Officers and paramedics attended and a man was taken to hospital.
“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
The man is believed by police to have been injured during the fight with the group who fled before officers arrived. Enquiries continue.
