Man attacked at Barking station

A man has been attacked at Barking station. Picture: Jon King Archant

A man has been attacked at Barking station.

A police spokesman said his injury is not thought to be life threatening. Picture: Jon King A police spokesman said his injury is not thought to be life threatening. Picture: Jon King

The victim received a head injury during the attack at the transport hub in Station Parade earlier this evening.

Police on scene o/s Barking Station at 1827hrs today after man was assaulted and suffered head injury. Not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made. Enquiries into full circumstances continue — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) October 29, 2019

A Met police spokesman said: "His head injury is thought to not be life-threatening."