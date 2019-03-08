Witness appeal following attack at Barking station

A man has been assaulted at Barking Station. Picture: Jon King Archant

The police have appealed for witnesses after a man was attacked outside Barking station.

Officers were called to the rail hub in Station Parade at 6.27pm on Tuesday (October 29) after the victim was knifed in the head.

A Met spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to contact police following a serious assault yesterday evening at approximately 6pm, where a male sustained knife stab injuries to his head.

"His injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing."

No arrests have been made. Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.