Barking blaze: Station Parade shop fire under investigation

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters battled a fire at a shop with a flat above in Station Parade, Barking - Credit: London Fire Brigade

About 60 firefighters battled in "hot and arduous conditions" to extinguish a blaze at a shop in Barking last night.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 7.10pm yesterday - Thursday, June 16 - amid reports of a fire on Station Parade.

Crews managed to get the blaze under control within an hour.

The cause of the fire at the property - which has a flat above - is under investigation.

Half of a first floor flat in #Barking is alight. Crews are working in extremely hot arduous conditions to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent properties. https://t.co/AvIpPvREy9 Video: ©@FaridQureshi_UK pic.twitter.com/n3USGnJlFr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 16, 2022

Half of the first floor flat was destroyed by fire, but luckily no one was hurt in the fire in the busy street.

Station Commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked extremely hard in hot arduous conditions to extinguish the fire."

Fire crews using eight engines from Stratford, Poplar, Barking, Plaistow, Dagenham, Barking, Millwall and East Greenwich fire stations were in attendance.