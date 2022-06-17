News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking blaze: Station Parade shop fire under investigation

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:04 AM June 17, 2022
Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters battled a fire at a shop with a flat above in Station Parade, Barking

About 60 firefighters battled in "hot and arduous conditions" to extinguish a blaze at a shop in Barking last night.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 7.10pm yesterday - Thursday, June 16 - amid reports of a fire on Station Parade.

Crews managed to get the blaze under control within an hour. 

The cause of the fire at the property - which has a flat above - is under investigation. 

Half of the first floor flat was destroyed by fire, but luckily no one was hurt in the fire in the busy street. 

Station Commander Paul Green, who was at the scene, said: "Crews worked extremely hard in hot arduous conditions to extinguish the fire."

Fire crews using eight engines from Stratford, Poplar, Barking, Plaistow, Dagenham, Barking, Millwall and East Greenwich fire stations were in attendance.

